UP cop suspended for objectionable posts against PM Modi, RSS

Sultanpur: A police sub-inspector was suspended for posting objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on social media, the police said.

The sub-inspector Anand Gautam, posted at the Kadipur police station here, had written the comments between 2016 and 2018, and had not deleted them despite warning.

Sultanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu Kumar has suspended the sub- inspector with immediate effect and has also ordered an inquiry into the matter.