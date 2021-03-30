UP cop sprinkles 'gangajal' to purify visitors at police station

Lucknow: A Station House Officer (SHO) in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh is using ‘Gangajal’ to purify complainants in his police station to keep coronavirus at bay and control law and order.

The SHO Nauchandi in Meerut district Prem Chand Sharma shot into the limelight when a video containing his divine act went viral on YouTube. He sprinkles the holy water on any complainant visiting his police station and then chants a mantra (he calls it a purification mantra) after applying a ‘tilak’ on the forehead of the visitors.

After purification at the Police Station, most complainants return with a bottle of Gangajal as a gift from the SHO with a vow to promote peace and brotherhood and give up alcohol, if any of them consume.

The SHO claims that Gangajal is pure and a natural sanitizer which not only sanitizes the body of a person but the inner soul also. “I am not doing anything new but trying to make use of our rich ancient heritage in the form of Gangajal on people to purify them,” clarifies Sharma.

The SHO claims that his purifying act helps him control the crime under his jurisdiction in the Nauchandi area of Merrut district. “My experiment of purifying them with Gangajal is a success. People in the area have become calmer, quieter, and less aggressive. They don’t lie in their complaints and try to resolve their issues amicably. But this did not mean we don’t initiate action against miscreants,” said Sharma.

During the Holi festival, the SHO distributed bottles of Gangajal to people under his police station with a resolve to give up drinking liquor. “Holi celebration is incomplete without liquor. I offered bottles of Gangajal and appealed to people to give up liquor and drink holy water to purify the soul and sprinkle on the body to stay sanitized from all diseases,” he claimed.

When the divine act of the ‘Gangajal Cop’ was brought to the notice of the Meerut Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar, he quipped: “I don't know why Gangajal is being used to sanitize people. Sanitizers are made available at all police stations for this purpose. I am not aware of the SHO’s act. We will look into it if anyone complains.”