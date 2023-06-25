UP: Video Shows 'Water' Dripping Out Of Gas Cylinder In Agra, Congress Says 'Scam Must Exposed'

Video claiming LPG cylinders coming loaded with water | Twitter

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Twitter handle posted a video on Twitter on Sunday (June 25) and claimed that LPG cooking cylinder gas was coming loaded with water in UP's Agra. The tweet shows a man claiming that the cyclinder had water in it as another man seen in the video uses a pin to pierce the mouth of the cyclinder. As the cyclinder's mouth is punctured, "water" drips out of the cyclinder.

'Weight of cyclinder increased using water'

The Congress UP state Twitter handle then goes on to elaborate how the LPG cooking cylinder gas prices were continuously on the rise. The Congress tweet alleged that the cyclinders in the area were made heavier using "water" and that it amounted to cheating and robbing the people of their hard-earned money. "The weight of the cylinder is being increased by water. How is this rigging happening? This must be disclosed," the tweet said.

Politics over LPG gas rising prices

The Congress has tried to corner the ruling BJP over rising cooking gas prices. In March this year, the Congress had lashed out at the Centre and said that PM Modi and BJP govt should learn from Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan on how to keep prices of cooking gas below Rs 500. The Congress had earlier lashed at the BJP government for the rise in prices of LPG cooking gas in March this year and had said that if Congress comes to power in 2024, the "loot" will end. The rise in the prices of LPG cylinders was also one of the poll issues raised by Congress in the 2023 Karnataka elections.