UP Congress chief accompanying Priyanka falls into Ganga

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday fell in the Ganga river in Varanasi during a boat ride while he was accompanying senior party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The mishap occurred reportedly because the boat was overcrowded.

Priyanka and other Congress leaders reacted swiftly to help Lallu get back on the boat. Priyanka was in the city to meet anti-CAA protest victims. She spent over four hours in PM's constituency. She visited Ravidas Ghat and Panchganga Ghat, where she met them.