UP Cong MLA Aditi Singh to marry Punjab Cong MLA next week

Lucknow: Congress’s Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh is set to marry party’s Punjab lawmaker Angad Singh on November 21 (Thursday) in New Delhi. The Saini family will host a reception two days later on November 23 (next Saturday).

Both, Angad (29) and Aditi (32) became MLAs in 2017 and come from political families. Angad Singh represents Nawanshahr assembly in Punjab.

Aditi was earlier linked to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, however, she had denied the rumours and said she considered Gandhi as his brother and tied rakhi to him.

Aditi had been in news, of late. She was attacked by her political opponents following which she was given Y-plus security. She had courted a controversy after attending a special session of UP Assembly on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 while the Congress had boycotted the session. People suspected it to be her retaliation after allegedly being sidelined in the party by the Priyanka Gandhi camp.