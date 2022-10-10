UP CM Yogi announces three-day state mourning on Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise | File

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the demise of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, and declared a three-day mourning in the state as a mark of respect.

The last rites of the departed leader will be held with full state honours.

Yogi Adityanath also spoke to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav on phone.

He said in a statement that the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks the end of an era of leaders who believed in struggle and socialist ideology.

CM Yogi said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more between us. He was the centre of UP politics for 5 decades and played a very important role in the politics of the country. I pay my deepest condolences to the family members and their supporters. May his soul rest in peace."

"I will attend the last rites of Mulayam Singh Yadav in Saifai, his ancestral village. The last rites of the veteran politician will be held with full state honours. There will be three days of state mourning on the death of former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav," he added.

One-day (October 10) state mourning has also been declared by the Bihar government on the death of Yadav.

UP Speaker Satish Mahana has also expressed grief at the death of the veteran leader.

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away today following a prolonged illness. He was 82.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Gurugram's Medanta Hospital shortly today.

Yadav had been undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital since August this year. Several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others, condoled the death of the veteran politician.