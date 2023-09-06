 UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Brother Gets Promoted As Subedar Major In Indian Army, Picture Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP CM Yogi Adityanath's Brother Gets Promoted As Subedar Major In Indian Army, Picture Surfaces

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Brother Gets Promoted As Subedar Major In Indian Army, Picture Surfaces

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's brother recently got promoted to the rank of a Subedar Major in the Indian Army, according to reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath's brother serving in the Indian Army |

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's family is known to maintain a distance from politics. The Chief Minister, who had given his father's last rites a skip due to Covid protocols, was seen visiting his humble family home in Uttarakhand when he went there to meet his mother and family. Time and again, pictures of his sister living life like a common person has surfaced on social media platforms. Now, another such trivia related to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's life has come to public knowledge. UP CM Yogi Adityanath's brother recently got promoted to the rank of a Subedar Major in the Indian Army, according to reports.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets mother at ancestral village in Uttarakhand’s Panchur
article-image

A picture of the UP CM's brother in Army uniform was shared on X. Check the picture below.

UP CM's humble background

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is the only person from his family to be in politics. Yogi Adityanath was born on 5 June, 1972, in the village of Panchur, in Pauri Garhwal, which now falls in Uttarakhand but was earlier part of Uttar Pradesh. He was originally named as Ajay Mohan Singh Bisht, before his initiation into the 'Nath' sect and taking over as head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

UP CM's sister had met PM Modi's sister

In August, PM Narendra Modi's sister Vasantiben met UP CM Yogi Adityanath's sister Shashi Devi during her visit to Neelkanth Dham in the state of Uttarakhand. PM Modi's sister was on a pilgrimage to Neelkanth Dham in Uttarakhand where she had met UP CM Yogi Adityanath's sister.

Read Also
WATCH: Sisters Of PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath Meet At Temple In Uttarakhand's Garhwal
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonia Gandhi Writes To PM Modi After INDIA Bloc Confirms Participation In Special Parliament Session

Sonia Gandhi Writes To PM Modi After INDIA Bloc Confirms Participation In Special Parliament Session

Assam Fire: Properties Worth Lakhs Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts At Godown In Kamrup; Horrific...

Assam Fire: Properties Worth Lakhs Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts At Godown In Kamrup; Horrific...

‘One Nation One Election’ Committee’s First Meeting Likely To Take Place Today

‘One Nation One Election’ Committee’s First Meeting Likely To Take Place Today

Did India Welcome The Nigerian President With Hit Marathi Song 'Wajle Ki Bara?' Netizens React After...

Did India Welcome The Nigerian President With Hit Marathi Song 'Wajle Ki Bara?' Netizens React After...

Xi Jinping, Putin's Absence To Cast A Shadow On G20 Summit? Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Replies...

Xi Jinping, Putin's Absence To Cast A Shadow On G20 Summit? Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Replies...