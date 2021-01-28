UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch Indian avtaar of Webley & Scott revolvers in February

Lucknow: The ‘Desi Avtaar’ of the world’s most famous Webley & Scott make revolvers will be available in the Indian market from February. Taking a cue from the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programmes of PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the Indian version of the small firearm in February in Lucknow.
After testing successfully at the Kanpur ordnance factory, it has been exhibited at two Gun Houses in Lucknow and Kanpur. Bookings for the revolvers have already begun.
The price of the Indian version of the 0.32 calibre Webley & Scott revolver has been fixed at Rs 1.38 lakh. With 28 per cent GST, the actual cost will be a little over Rs 1.75 lakh.
The 120.5 mm long revolver weighs 670 gm. With a barrel length of 76.2 mm, it can fire up to 60 metre range. Due to its lightweight and lethal short-range fire power, it is an ideal small arm for women. No wonder the company is giving priority to women in selling its revolvers.
A year ago, Syal Manufacturers Pvt Ltd, a Lucknow-based firm dealing in firearms, had set up a factory at Sandila, 60 km from Lucknow, after inking a pact with England's Webley & Scott. The Birmingham-based company is relaunching its small arms, this time through its Indian manufacturing partner, after 35 years. It had set up a manufacturing unit in record time and started production about a month back.
Except for the technology transfer and training of manufacturing staff, the company is fully indigenous and qualifies for PM’s flagship self-reliance programme. To market and make available Webley & Scott revolvers, it has already appointed 15 master franchises across the country. It is developing a firing range at its Sandila factory for testing the weapon on its premises.
“The company will not sell directly but through 15 Gun Houses across India,” said Director S.P. Singh. He claimed that the company will produce only 2400 revolvers per year. “We are getting an overwhelming response from people across India and are overbooked. The next booking will start when we launch the product in February,” he said.