UP CM Yogi Adityanath to launch Indian avtaar of Webley & Scott revolvers in February

Lucknow: The ‘Desi Avtaar’ of the world’s most famous Webley & Scott make revolvers will be available in the Indian market from February. Taking a cue from the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programmes of PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the Indian version of the small firearm in February in Lucknow.

After testing successfully at the Kanpur ordnance factory, it has been exhibited at two Gun Houses in Lucknow and Kanpur. Bookings for the revolvers have already begun.

The price of the Indian version of the 0.32 calibre Webley & Scott revolver has been fixed at Rs 1.38 lakh. With 28 per cent GST, the actual cost will be a little over Rs 1.75 lakh.

The 120.5 mm long revolver weighs 670 gm. With a barrel length of 76.2 mm, it can fire up to 60 metre range. Due to its lightweight and lethal short-range fire power, it is an ideal small arm for women. No wonder the company is giving priority to women in selling its revolvers.