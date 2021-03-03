UP CM Yogi Adityanath open account on Koo app, gets 51,000 followers in 5 days

Lucknow: Taking another step to boost ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also opened an account on Koo, the ‘Made With Pride In India’ app.

Dubbed as an Indian challenge to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath had opened the account on Koo on February 27. Within five days, over 51,000 people have followed him on new social media account @myogiadityanath.

In his first Koo, Yogi Adityanath announced that he has opened another account on Koo for holding dialogue with his followers. “This swadeshi handle is example of success of digital India and a step towards the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat. You are all welcome to the new platform,” he said in his first Koo.

A government spokesperson said that Chief Minister’s other accounts on Facebook and Twitter will, however, continue. “It’s a new application and the CM has already got huge response with more than 51,000 followers in less than five days. Let more followers join in then he may decide to continue or discontinue which social media accounts,” he said.

Besides Yogi Adityanath, several Union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javdekar, Smriti Irani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Asian Gold Medalist Hima Das, Bollywood Director Subhash Ghai etc. have already opened their accounts on Koo.