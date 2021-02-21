UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Kerala government sleeping over 'love-jihad'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath today flagged off BJP's Vijaya Rally in Kerala ahead of the assembly elections in the state. The rally commenced in presence of state party president K Sunderan from Kasargod.

In his address to the rally in Kasargod, the UP CM slammed the CPM and Congress government stating that they haven't done anything besides corruption. "They have been playing with the feelings of people and created chaos in Kerala for political gains" he said.

"In 2009, the Supreme Court had asked the government to focus on the issue of 'love-jihad' happening in Kerala, but the ruling party then did not pay much attention to it. Unlike in UP the government has now formulated strict rules against 'love-jihad," said the CM in rally.

Stressing on the issue he also said that 'love jihad' is a part of the conspiracy to make Kerala state an Islamic state. "Despite this, the government here is asleep, it has no worries. No action is being taken. Today BJP needs Kerala," he added.