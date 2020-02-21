UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darbar' in Gorakhpur to address grievances of people

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday held a 'Janta Darbar' here to address the grievances of the people.

Many people submitted their applications to Adityanath and urged him to take requisite steps to resolve their issues.

"I met the Chief Minister and informed him about the encroachment of land by a few people in our village. The Chief Minister has assured that he will look into the matter," said one person.