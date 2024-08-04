UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences Over Etawah Accident That Claimed 7 Lives

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences over the deaths of seven people who were killed in an accident that took place in Etawah on Sunday night.

The mishap took place after a Delhi-bound double-decker bus collided with a car on Lucknow-Agra Expressway at around 12:30 am on Sunday, said police officials.

Taking cognisance of the accident, the CM directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief work for the injured.

Additionally, the CM also directed the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

Officials On The Etawah Accident

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Dr Vivek Chaudhary, CMO, Saifai PGI, said that the accident happened after midnight. "A bus and a car collided, and around 50 patients came here. Six to seven patients are critical," he added.

Speaking about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sanjay Kumar Verma told ANI, "A double-decker bus going from Raebareli to Delhi collided with a car at around 12:30 a.m. The car was going to Lucknow. There were 60 people on the bus, out of whom four died. 20 to 25 people who were injured have been admitted to the hospital. Three people who were there in the car have also died. The accident occurred because the car driver fell asleep while driving."

"The government is making sure that best treatment is being given to the admitted people. Rescue operations are also being made for the other people. We are making all possible efforts to make sure that all the other people reach their destinations," the SSP added.

Earlier, on July 31, three people were killed and another was critically injured after their car collided with a mini truck late at night in Mathurapur area Bareilly district, an official said.