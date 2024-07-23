UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Demands Explanations From Officials Over Disaster Compensation Delays, Suspends Kanpur Dehat Expert

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: In a continued effort to hold negligent officers accountable, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded explanations from over half a dozen officials responsible for delays in compensating victims of various disasters across Uttar Pradesh.

Among those reprimanded are Additional District Magistrates, Finance & Revenue (ADM FR) from five districts. Additionally, explanations have been sought from three Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM). In a notable action, Ashwini Kumar, a disaster expert from Kanpur Dehat, has been suspended for negligence in handling flood-related tasks.

The Chief Minister has issued a stern directive to all implicated officers, requiring them to submit their clarifications to the government within two days. Failure to provide satisfactory responses may result in further stringent actions.

This crackdown aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mandate that compensation for disaster-induced fatalities must be disbursed within 24 hours, underscoring his administration's zero-tolerance policy towards negligence in disaster management.

Relief Commissioner G.S. Naveen stated that following CM Yogi's directives, compensation for disaster-related deaths is now being provided within 24 hours across the state, following the completion of necessary surveys.

Strict action is being taken against officials who exhibit negligence in this process. As part of this, several officials have been reprimanded for their failure to promptly provide compensation for deaths and damaged crops during various disasters in the state.

The ADMs FR who have received adverse entries include Santosh Singh from Banda, Umesh Chandra Nigam from Chitrakoot, Uma Shankar from Siddharthnagar, S. Sudhakaran from Sultanpur, and Gajendra Kumar from Muzaffarnagar. Additionally, explanations have been demanded from SDMs including Lalit Kumar Mishra from Sadar Tehsil in Siddharthnagar, Sanjay Kumar Singh from Shadabad Tehsil in Hathras, and Anil Kumar Katiyar from Atrauli Tehsil in Aligarh.

Chief Minister Adityanath's decisive actions reflect his commitment to ensuring timely relief and support to disaster-affected citizens and maintaining strict accountability within the administrative framework.