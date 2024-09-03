UP: CM Yogi Adityanath Criticises Opposition For Caste-Based Division, Highlights Progress At Moradabad Employment Fair; VIDEO

UP Yogi Adityanath | X/ @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: In a sharp rebuke to the Congress and Samajwadi Party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the opposition of fracturing the social fabric of India and Uttar Pradesh by exploiting caste, opinion, and religion for narrow political gains. He urged the public to remain vigilant against divisive forces, emphasizing that before 2017, those who fueled caste-based divisions often succumbed to the demands of rioters.

Speaking at a district-level mega employment and loan fair held at Aryabhatta International School, CM Yogi highlighted the significant progress Uttar Pradesh has made since his administration took office. He pointed out that before 2017, the state's credit-deposit ratio was 44 percent, which has now climbed to 60 percent, with aspirations to reach 65 percent.

During the event, which saw the participation of 100 companies offering over 15,000 job opportunities to the youth of Moradabad, CM Yogi distributed loans worth Rs 175.50 crore and handed out tablets to 2,500 young individuals. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 292 development projects, amounting to Rs 401 crore.

CM Yogi underscored the transformative impact of the double-engine government, noting that Uttar Pradesh is now a driving force in the nation’s development, with Moradabad emerging as a crucial growth hub within the state.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits the exhibition set up at the event venue for the distribution of job appointment letters under the district-level mega employment drive in Moradabad pic.twitter.com/TNSmWvOFIn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 2, 2024

The Chief Minister also highlighted the achievements in law and order, particularly the recruitment of over 160,000 police personnel, 20 percent of whom are women. He announced that the recent recruitment of 60,200 police officers has been completed, and plans are underway to fill an additional 40,000 positions.

Looking to the future, CM Yogi outlined an ambitious plan to secure government jobs for two lakh youths within the next two years. He also emphasized that ongoing investments in the state are expected to generate employment for one crore people.

He projected that Uttar Pradesh, currently the second-largest economy in the country, would surpass others to become India’s leading economy within the next 3-4 years. This economic growth, he stated, would significantly boost per capita income, potentially increasing it three to four times.

The Chief Minister did not shy away from criticizing the previous state administrations, accusing the Samajwadi Party's leadership of corruption and extortion in the allocation of government jobs. He noted that before 2017, rampant corruption in the hiring process forced many youths to migrate to other states in search of employment.

CM Yogi also reflected on the improved law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, asserting that the state has been riot-free for the past seven and a half years. He emphasized that festivals are now celebrated peacefully, and both women and businesspeople feel secure.

Praising Moradabad's contribution to the state’s economy, CM Yogi highlighted the global recognition of its handicrafts industry, with exports valued at approximately Rs 15-20 thousand crores annually.

The event also saw the naming of the entrance of the Moradabad Development Authority after former MP Kunwar Sarvesh Singh and the laying of the foundation stone for a park in his honor. A statue of the late MP will be installed there.

The program was attended by several prominent BJP leaders, including state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, and ministers Dharampal Singh, JPS Rathore, Gulab Devi, Kapil Dev Aggarwal, Jaswant Saini, and Baldev Singh Aulakh.