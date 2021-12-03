UP: CM Yogi Adityanath and Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurate FM relay centres in 3 districts

CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the FM relay centres of Etawah Gadania (Lakhimpur Kheri) and Nanpara (Bahraich) from the premises of Doordarshan Kendra Gorakhpur on December 3.

Nowt the listeners of these districts will be able to enjoy their favourite programs on FM.

"Around Rs 25 Cr was sanctioned for this project. From 11 Dec, a special program will be aired on DD in the Bhojpuri language," Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited earth station, built at a cost of seven crores at Gorakhpur Doordarshan Kendra, will also be inaugurated. All the three FM relay stations are of 10 kW capacity.

Through this, the listeners will be able to attend programs broadcast from these centres within a radius of 60 km.

Indo-Nepal border from Gadaniya and Nanpara centre and Indians living in Nepal will also be able to enjoy the entertaining program of Vividh Bharati of All India Radio.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 06:11 PM IST