UP: Class 8 Student In Bareilly Detained For Threatening To Blow Up Ayodhya's Ram Temple

Ayodhya Ram temple | Photo: Representative Image

Bareilly, September 20: A Class 8 student has been detained here for threatening to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said police on Wednesday.

The boy, a resident of Fatehganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, made a call on the emergency Helpline 112. The boy is presently being interrogated by the police.

Read Also Another False Bomb Alert in Mumbai, Drunk Caller In Bangur Nagar Arrested After Misleading Police

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)