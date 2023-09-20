 UP: Class 8 Student In Bareilly Detained For Threatening To Blow Up Ayodhya's Ram Temple
A Class 8 student has been detained here for threatening to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said police on Wednesday.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 09:43 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram temple | Photo: Representative Image

Bareilly, September 20: A Class 8 student has been detained here for threatening to blow up the Ram temple in Ayodhya, said police on Wednesday.

The boy, a resident of Fatehganj in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, made a call on the emergency Helpline 112. The boy is presently being interrogated by the police.

Further details are awaited.

