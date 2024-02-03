UP: Civil Judge Dies By Suicide At Her Govt Residence In Badaun

suicide | representative image

Badaun: A civil judge allegedly died by suicide on Saturday at her government residence in Badaun. Justice Jyotsana Rai was a resident of Mau but had been posted in Badayun for a year. Her aides informed the police after she did not answer her door on Saturday morning, sources said.



On receiving word of the incident, the district judge, SSP and judicial officers reached the judge's residence. A forensic team, too, reached the scene and went about collecting samples. Justice Rai took up her posting in Badayun from Ayodhya a year ago. It was her second posting. A large number of judicial personnel and lawyers were present at the judge's residence at the time of filing this report.

Further details are awaited