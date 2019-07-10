UP child prodigy has written 135 books at age 12

<p><strong>Ayodhya</strong>: A 12-year-old child prodigy from Uttar Pradesh has written 135 books on subjects like religion and biographies of well known personalities including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.</p><p>Mrigendra Raj said he started writing books at the age of six and his first one was a compilation of poems. He uses the pen name of 'Aaaj Ka Abhimanyu' and already has four world records to his credit.</p><p>"I have written books after analyzing 51 characters of the Ramayana. Each of my books runs into 25 to 100 pages. I even received an offer from the World University of Records in London for doctorate," he says.</p><p>His mother who is a teacher in a private school in Sultanpur says that her son developed a keen interest in writing and she encouraged him. \t—Agencies</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>