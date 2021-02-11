UP: Case against RLD VP Jayant Chaudhary and 6,000 others for defying prohibitory orders

Lucknow: Cracking whip against the opposition leaders supporting farmers’ agitation, the Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a case against the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Vice-President Jayant Chaudhary and over 6,000 of his supporters for violating prohibitory orders two days ago in Aligarh.

Jayant had participated in a Kisan Mahapanchayat along with his supporters on Tuesday in Aligarh without seeking any permission from the district administration. The RLD leader and his supporters are also charged with violating Covid-19 protocol of wearing mask and maintaining social distancing.

On a complaint filed by a police inspector, a case has been registered at Gonda Police Station under Sections 147, 188, 269, 270 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act against Jayant Chaudhary and 21 others along with 6,000 unidentified RLD supporters.

Reacting to the news of FIR against him and his supporters, the RLD Vice-President tweeted on Thursday to challenge Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: “Baba bata dein kaha and kab giraftari deni hain(Let Yogi tell me when and where should I offer my arrest)."

Earlier, the RLD leader had defied Section 144 to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat in Shamli district of Western Uttar Pradesh when permission was denied by the district administration. During the meeting, Jayanat had issued a controversial statement directed against Yogi Adityanath: “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath your forehead is quiet big, get 144 printed on it…we will not stop and march ahead.”