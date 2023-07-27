UP: Cabinet Expansion Likely Next Week As Key Leaders Join NDA

File Image

After the induction of Om Prakash Rajbhar into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and another senior Samajwadi leader Dara Singh Chauhan joining Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), the much-awaited expansion of Yogi Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh may take place next week.

According to senior BJP leaders, the cabinet reshuffle could take place before the commencement of the monsoon session of the UP assembly. The monsoon session of the UP assembly will begin on August 7. At present, there are 52 ministers in the Yogi cabinet against the strength of 60. The cabinet expansion was delayed for as long as the ruling BJP was expecting a few prominent opposition leaders and new allies to join it. Now with the joining of Om Prakash Rajbhar and Dara Singh Chauhan, their induction in the Yogi cabinet is sure. Besides, the party might remove some ministers from the cabinet and give them responsibility in the organization. Around half a dozen fresh faces are likely to be sworn in as ministers in the Yogi cabinet from the BJP. Party leaders said that among the allies only Om Prakash Rajbhar is expected to take oath.

Meanwhile, the four-day monsoon session of the UP assembly will begin on August 7. The Yogi Government is likely to table a supplementary budget in this session.