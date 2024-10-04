 UP: Bystander Hit In Head As 2 Drunk Men Open Fire At Gym Owner In Broad Daylight In Mainpuri; Shocking Video Surfaces
Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
A bystander was severely injured after allegedly drunk men opened fire at a gym owner in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Friday morning.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place after the gym owner asked the men to leave his premises as they were causing a commotion while several women were present in the facility.

However, a short while later, one of the men returned, claiming that his friend wanted Singh to come down. When Singh complied, the attacker, identified as a resident of Bichiya village, opened fire with a country-made gun.

The bullet hit a man identified as Gaurav Vishwas, in the head, resulting in serious injuries.

The CCTV footage, which has since surfaced on social media, shows the chaos that ensued as soon as the first shot was fired. People can be seen scrambling for safety while the shooter fired four shots in total, with one bullet hitting Vishwas in the head. 

Watch the video here:

(@indiavoicenews)

Soon after the attack, the perpetrators fled the scene. After receiving information about the shooting, police rushed to the location, but the attackers had already escaped. 

Vishwas, who sustained a serious head injury, has been transferred from the district hospital to the Medical College in Saifai for further treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Uttar Pradesh Police shared a post on X, directing Mainpuri police to take necessary action regarding the video and the crime. Authorities are currently searching for the attackers involved.

