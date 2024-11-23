UP Bypoll Results 2024: Oppn Parties In Tizzy As BJP Candidate Ramveer Singh Leads By Over 90K Votes In Muslim-Dominated Kundarki Seat

BJP candidate from Kundarki seat, Ramveer Singh | Instagram

Early election result trends showed that the BJP is headed towards victory in seven (7) out of the 9 assembly seats that went to bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Compared to the strong projection for the BJP, the Samajwadi Party was leading on two (2) seats. However, among the biggest gains for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is Ramveer Singh who looked set to win from Kundarki, a Muslim dominated seat. Singh was leading with over 91,000 votes with still several rounds of counting of votes left.

The interesting data is that the Muslim candidates in the fray from the seat got less votes even when combined against BJP's Ramveer Singh.

Bypoll on Kundarki seat was mandated after sitting Samajwadi Party MLA Zia ur Rahman Barq vacated the seat after contesting and winning the Lok Sabha Elections from Sambhal this year.

While BJP's Ramveer Singh is leading in Kundarki by a strong margin of 91,009 votes, his party colleague Sanjeev Sharma is leading by 38,007 votes in Ghaziabad. Surender Diler is leading by a margin of 19,884 votes in the Khair (SC) seat.

In Phulpur, the BJP's Deepak Patel is leading by a margin of 3,877 votes and in Majhawan party candidate Shuchismita Maurya is leading by a margin of 2,772 votes.

In Karhal, the Samajwadi Party's Tej Pratap Yadav is leading by a margin of 23,655 votes while his party colleague Naseem Solanki is ahead of her nearest rival in Sishamau by a margin of 14,536 votes.

The Samajwadi Party's Shobwati Verma is leading by a margin of 2929 votes in Katehari's seat.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair seats and the SP secured Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal and Kundarki.

The RLD, which was an SP ally then, won the Meerapur seat. The party has since switched sides and is now part of the BJP-led NDA. The Congress did not contest the bypolls and extended support to the SP, its INDIA bloc ally.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested all nine seats and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded candidates from Ghaziabad, Kundarki and Meerapur. The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), led by Chandrashekhar Aazad, also contested all seats except Sisamau.

In the current assembly, the BJP has 251 MLAs and the SP 105. BJP allies, such as Apna Dal (Sonelal), RLD, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and NISHAD Party, also have members in the House. The Congress and the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik hold two seats each and the BSP one.