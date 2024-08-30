UP By-Elections 2024: BJP Govt Restricts Field Postings For Muslim & SP Party Officers; Congress Calls It 'Undemocratic' | ANI

In a strategic move, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is reportedly curtailing the field postings of Muslim and Yadav officers ahead of crucial by-elections in the state. The opposition claims this is done with a malafide intention to influence the election.

The opposition parties claim that the process has begun, with reports of Muslim and Yadav officers being excluded from key positions in the 10 districts where assembly by-elections are slated to occur.

Samajwadi Party (SP) state president Shyam Lal Pal has submitted a memorandum to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) claiming that 11 Muslim Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the Majhwan assembly constituency, one of the areas going to polls, has been replaced.

“As many as 11 Muslim BLOs have been replaced in the Majhwan assembly constituency with non-Muslim officers. Replacing BLOs based on religion in constituencies where by-polls are to be held is not only undemocratic and unconstitutional but also puts a question mark on whether the election could be held in an impartial manner,” Pal stated.

SP’s ally Congress too calls this decision undemocratic. Congress media in-charge C P Rai told this reporter that the BJP government has always targeted people based on religion and caste. “Last election they lost but the BJP has not learnt any lesson. The way Yadavs and Muslims are being replaced with officers of other castes will not pay dividends in the bye-elections. The BJP will lose these elections too,” Rai predicted.

This is not the first time the opposition has lodged complaints regarding the reshuffling of BLOs and other officials ahead of by-elections. On August 17, the SP submitted a memorandum objecting to the replacement of officers from Yadav and Muslim communities with those from other castes in 10 assembly seats.

The SP alleges that this move is an attempt by the BJP to influence the outcome of the by-polls, particularly in constituencies like Kundarki, where SP MLA Zia-ur Rehman Barq resigned after winning the Sambhal Lok Sabha seat.

In Moradabad, one of the districts preparing for by-elections, reports indicate that virtually no Muslim or Yadav officers are in significant field-related positions, with the exception of one Chief Development Officer (CDO). Shivraj Yadav, who was serving as ADCP in Prayagraj, was removed and transferred to the Meerut Police Training Centre.

The by-elections, which are critical for both the ruling BJP and the opposition, will take place in 10 constituencies.

“The BJP's strategy reportedly includes efforts to minimize the involvement of Muslim and Yadav officers in key positions to prevent them from influencing the elections in favor of the opposition. If successful, this approach could be extended to lower administrative levels for the 2027 assembly elections,” political analyst Rajendra Kumar said.

The BJP government is also reportedly monitoring the caste of rival candidates and making adjustments accordingly. For instance, in Katehari and Milkipur, where the SP may field Kurmi and Pasi candidates, the government has begun removing employees of these castes from posts related to the electoral process.