 UP businessman, attacked by mob attack in Pratapgarh, dies after ambulance accident
UP businessman, attacked by mob attack in Pratapgarh, dies after ambulance accident

The victim, Md Saeed (30), was attacked by his neighbours at his home on Thursday night, Station House Officer (Kohrour) Ajit Shukla said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Businessman killed in mob attack | File Photo

A businessman died after being attacked by a mob after an alleged dispute at his home in a village in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh police said on Friday.

The victim, Md Saeed (30), was attacked by his neighbours at his home on Thursday night, Station House Officer (Kohrour) Ajit Shukla said. The ambulance in which Saeed was being taken to the hospital collided with an electricity pole on its way and he died, police sources said.

“Attack occurred following a dispute,” says the SHO 

The ambulance driver and his helper sustained injuries in the accident, they said. On the complaint of the victim's family, a case has been lodged against Akhtar, Suhail and Afsar, the SHO said.

"The accused are Saeed's neighbours and prima facie it appears that the attack occurred following a dispute that took place a few days ago. All aspects of the case are being looked into," he said.

Saeed owned a shop of construction materials.

