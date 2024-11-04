UP: Bus Engulfed In Flames On Yamuna Expressway In Hathras (Video)

A private passenger bus was reduced to ashes after it caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Sunday evening.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the bus engulfed in massive flames.

According to reports, the incident took place near Midhawali village in Hathras. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in the incident.

दिल्ली से सुपौल, बिहार जा रही डबल डेकर बस में यमुना-एक्सप्रेस-वे पर हाथरस, यूपी में आग लगी। यात्रियों ने कूदकर जान बचाई। फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की कोई सूचना नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/ZgO3dV7K1d — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) November 4, 2024

The bus was going to Supaul in Bihar from Wazirabad in Delhi. The vehicle, carrying passengers, caught fire around 8 pm on Sunday, as per police.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but police suspect that it may have started from luggage kept on the roof of the bus.

As passengers saw flames emanating from the bus, panic ensued. The driver quickly pulled the bus over to the side of the road, ensuring that the passengers could exit safely.

The police and fire department were alerted to the incident. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, by the time the firefighters brought the fire under control, the bus was severely damaged.

The incident caused a temporary traffic disruption on the Yamuna Expressway.

In a social media post, Hathras Police said, "In the referenced case, on receiving information about the fire in the bus (double decker), the police of Saadabad police station and the fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire. There is no loss of life. Necessary legal action is being taken by the police."