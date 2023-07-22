 UP: Bus Carrying 25 Passengers Gets Stuck In Rapid River Flow In Bijnor; Video Surfaces
The bus was reportedly stuck in the Mandawali region on the Hardiwar-Bijnor road in the rapid flow of the Kotawali seasonal river. The river witnessed a sudden rise in water levels in the past few days, causing a flood-like situation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
UP: A thrilling video has surfaced on the internet from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor where a passenger bus can be seen stuck in the floods caused by a river. The bus was reportedly stuck in the Mandawali region on the Hardiwar-Bijnor road in the rapid flow of the Kotawali seasonal river. The river witnessed a sudden rise in water levels in the past few days, causing a flood-like situation.

Video Shows Harrowing Visuals

In the video, one can see the bus full with passengers stuck in the river flow. While some try to sneak out of their windows, others can be seen sitting helpless in their seats. The video is shot by someone standing on a bridge closeby, where a crane can be seen arrived for the assistance of the bus passengers. Reportedly, efforts were made to prevent overturning of the vehicle using a crane.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

