UP boils after Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and others detained as protests break out

Killing of eight people in Lakhimpur, including four farmers has sent shockwaves across the country. The entire opposition has hit the road in protest and several of its leaders have either been arrested or detained.

The chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab SS Randhawa had announced to reach Lakhimpur on Monday. However, the Uttar Pradesh government had instructed the Lucknow airport authorities not to allow landing of the planes of these leaders. Later on the state officials sent a formal letter to the Punjab and Chhattisgarh government telling them that in the wake of section 144 imposed in Lakhimpur, it would be impossible to allow their visits.

The Samajwadi party on Monday organized protest at all the districts headquarters in UP in protest against the killing of farmers in Lakhimpur. At several places in the state, the SP workers clashed with police during the protests. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too organized similar protests. Congressmen sat on dharna outside party office in Lucknow.

Priyanka Detained On Way To Lakhimpur

Soon after hearing about the incident, congress general secretary and in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi rushed from Delhi and arrived in Lucknow on Sunday evening. Defying police cordon outside her Lucknow house, Priyanka left for Lakhimpur late on Sunday night. She was stopped at several places and finally taken into custody few kilometers before Lakhimpur in Hargaon, Sitapur district. Priyanka and congressmen accompanying her had a scuffle with the police when they tried to detain them. Later on Priyanka was taken to a security forces guesthouse in Sitapur where she was still under detention. Congress MP from Haryana Deependra Hudda was also detained along with Priyanka Gandhi.

Akhilesh Taken Into Custody

The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced to go to Lakhimpur on Monday and meet the family of deceased farmers and others. However, Police stopped him outside his residence on Monday when he tried to move out. Akhilesh sat on dharna in protest and was taken into police custody later on. Lucknow police took Akhilesh Yadav and hundreds of his supported to Echo garden where he was detained for four hours. He was released on Monday afternoon along with his supporters. SP MP Professor Ramgopal Yadav was also detained during the protest.

Other Opposition Leaders Also Detained

Besides Priyanka Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, many more leaders from opposition parties were detained on Monday while they were going to Lakhimpur. Former UP Minister and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Yadav was detained on the border of Sitapur district. Chandra Shekhar Ravan was arrested at Khairabad on the borders of Lakhimpur. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national general secretary SC Mishra was not allowed to go to Lakhimpur and kept under house arrest. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and Aradhana Mishra Mona too were put under house arrest. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhury was detained in west UP while he was moving towards Lakhimpur.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 04:06 PM IST