UP Board result 2020: Yogi govt announces laptop, Rs 1 lakh cash for meritorious students

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma along with the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) officials announced the state board result of class 10 and 12 on Saturday.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that meritorious students will get a laptop and Rs 1 lakh cash.

Speaking at a press conference, Sharma said, "On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. the meritorious students will get Rs 1 lakh cash, a laptop and we will build a road to their houses."