UP board result 2020: UPMSP to declare class 10 and 12 results on June 27; check here for details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results. As per the news that has been published by ABP Live, the board will declare the result on June 27 at 12:30 pm.

The result will be declared on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.

How to check the result:

-Log in to upmsp.edu.in

-Click on the new link which says UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

-Enter your roll number

-Click on submit to check results

-The result will be displayed on the screen

-Download the pdf and take the print out of the same

To check result via SMS:

-For class 10th - Type - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

-For class 12th - Type - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The announcement of UP Board results of 2020 was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus and followed lockdown.