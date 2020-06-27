UP board result 2020: UPMSP declared class 10 and 12 results at upresults.nic.in; check here for details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results.
Students who appeared for the UPMSP class 10 and 12 board exams can check their result on the official website of UPMSP at upresults.nic.in.
How to check the result:
Visit upresults.nic.in.
Click on the new link which says 'U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2020 Results' or 'U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2020 Results'
Enter your roll number
Click on submit to check result
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download the pdf and take the print out of the same
According to the rules of the UP board, a students who secured a minimum of 35 percent in each subject cleared the exam.
The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded in March. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the evaluation of the answer sheets was delayed.
Moreover, the results were scheduled to be announced in April or May but it got delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)