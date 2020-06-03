UP Board examination results for Class 10, 12 to be announced on June 27

The UP Board examination results for Class 10 and 12 will be announced by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on June 27, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma informed.

The UP Board results were delayed, thanks to the lockdown imposed by the government to control the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the nation.

However, as per reports, UPMSP Secretary Neena Srivastava confirmed that the evaluation process of the answer sheets has been completed.

Earlier in May, the UP Board had decided to start the evaluation of answer sheets in schools that fall under the green zone area.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Board of School Education announced on its official site bseh.org.in that it will conduct the pending Haryana Board Exam 2020 from July 1 to July 15 for Class 10 and 12.

The official notice on the website also states that the time table would be released 10 days prior to the examination.