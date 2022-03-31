UP Board English paper leaked: CM Yogi Adityanath acts tough, 7 arrested

Lucknow: Incidents of paper leak in important examinations continue to rock Uttar Pradesh.

With the beginning of new regime of the Yogi government in UP, another major paper leak has rocked the state. This time the examination paper of UP secondary board English, class 12th has leaked causing major embarrassment for Yogi Government.

The UP Police has arrested seven people including three scribes in the paper leak case from Balia district on Thursday. So far, a total of 24 people have been arrested in this case. Acting tough, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked for a proper enquiry and impose gangster act on the culprits. Among those arrested in the paper leak case are three journalists of a prominent Hindi daily of state. Police has stated that these scribes were involved in the paper leak while the latter said that they only published news related to this incident. The state government has handed over the probe of this paper leak to the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Among those arrested in the paper leak case is the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) of Balia district, Brijesh Singh. The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Balia, Shiv Narayan Vyas informed that STF is quizzing the arrested DIOS and one of the scribes who are said to be the mastermind behind the paper leak. Police has registered three separate FIRs at Kotwali Balia, Sikandarpur and Nagra station. The Additional Director General Police (ADG) Law & order Prashant Kumar said that on Wednesday morning the District Magistrate of Balia had informed about the paper leak.

Meanwhile, the examination of English subject of class 12 was cancelled on Wednesday in 24 districts of state due to this paper leak incident. This examination would now be conducted on April 13. The UP secondary board had issued notification in this regard yesterday and a helpline number was released for the examinees.

Arrested DIOS, A Multi-Millionaire:

According to the police official probing the paper leak case, the arrested DIOS of Balia, Brijesh Singh has amassed wealth worth several crores. A native of Bihar, Brijesh’s name had also figured in the teachers recruitment scam of UP. During the investigation, it has found that the DIOS has a plush bungalow in Prayagraj besides having a shopping mall in Bihar. A team of police also raided the residence of DIOS to find out the documents related to investment in properties and other assets.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 07:13 PM IST