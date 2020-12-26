UP: BJP MLA creates ruckus for not being invited to foundation laying ceremony

The BJP legislator from Badlapur, Jaunpur (UP) Ramesh Mishra created a ruckus on Saturday and kicked the “puja” items from his foot when he learned that he wasn't invited to a foundation laying ceremony of a Gate in his area.
His name was also missing from the stone to be put up.
A video of his purported act went viral in which he was allegedly seen walking down to an event and asking people what was happening here.
When people informed him that a foundation laying ceremony for a gate of the under-renovation “Shaheed Smarak” was planned, Mr. Mishra allegedly got angry and questioned why was he not invited despite being a local MLA.
The Block head and the district magistrate of Jaunpur were supposed to preside the ceremony. In another purported video of him, allegedly shows him telling people that foundation laying and inauguration can’t happen without the local representatives.
