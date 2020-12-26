UP: BJP MLA creates ruckus for not being invited to foundation laying ceremony

The BJP legislator from Badlapur, Jaunpur (UP) Ramesh Mishra created a ruckus on Saturday and kicked the “puja” items from his foot when he learned that he wasn't invited to a foundation laying ceremony of a Gate in his area.

His name was also missing from the stone to be put up.

A video of his purported act went viral in which he was allegedly seen walking down to an event and asking people what was happening here.