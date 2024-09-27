UP: BJP Leader Princy Chauhan Accuses Toll Employee Of Misbehaviour; Stages Protest

A heated exchange took place between the BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary and a toll plaza employee at the Fatehganj Western Toll Plaza in Bareilly, after a dispute over the delayed passage of a car. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the BJP leader allegedly attempting to assault the toll employee. The BJP leader, in turn, accused the toll worker of misbehaving with her. After the dispute, BJP leader and men accompanying her protest for one hour blocking the toll lanes.

According to Dainik Bhaskar reports, after being informed about incident, police reached the spot. Upon arrival, police convinced BJP leader to vacate the area and clear the traffic.

After receiving complaints from both sides, police launched an investigation into the altercation. A video of the incident has surfaced online showing Princy sitting in the middle of the road blocking the traffic.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday evening around 4:30 PM, when BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary, Princi Chauhan, a resident of Mirganj, was traveling from Mirganj to Bareilly. A confrontation began at the Thiriya Khetal toll plaza when there was a delay in clearing her car. Chauhan accused the toll employee of misbehaving and attempting to grab her hand, a complaint she later raised with the toll manager. Allegedly, the manager also threatened her.

Soon after, District Panchayat member Mamta Gangwar arrived at the scene, joining Chauhan in the protest, leading to one of the toll lanes being blocked. As the situation escalated, station in-charge Rajesh Babu Mishra arrived with his team to defuse the tension and reopen the blocked lane. The drama lasted for about an hour, with both parties submitting formal complaints.

Toll manager Aishwarya Chauhan dismissed the allegations as baseless, explaining that a local BJP leader had messaged him to allow Princi Chauhan's car through. Due to a delay in relaying the message to the toll booth, the car's passage was delayed, which led to the confrontation. The CCTV footage reportedly shows the BJP leader reaching into the toll booth and attempting to hit the toll employee.