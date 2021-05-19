UP BJP leader blows conch shell, wafts ‘havan’ smoke around streets to curb COVID-19; Twitter furious

While scientists around the world are striving to find a permanent cure for COVID-19, a BJP leader from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, had a unique idea which he claimed will stop the spread of the virus.
According to a report by Times Now, while India continues its battle against the second wave of COVID-19, BJP leader Gopal Sharma from Meerut was blowing a conch shell (Shankh) and chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ while performing a havan claiming that it will stop the spread of the virus.
A video has gone viral on social media in which Gopal Sharma can be seen walking in the Nayi Basti and Shivpuram areas of Meerut. He was accompanied by few other people alongside a bicycle cart that had a burning pyre with huge clouds of smoke coming off it. ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ could be heard playing in the background.
While talking to Times Now, Gopal Sharma said the havan was mixed with cow dung, desi ghee, stems of mango tree, camphor, etc. “We have mixed ‘havan’ material with cow dung cakes and ghee of desi cow, stems of the mango tree, camphor, etc. to stop the spread of the Corona, purification of environment, increase the oxygen level in the atmosphere and kill the dangerous virus from the atmosphere," Sharma told Times Now.
This didn't go down well with netizens who took to Twitter and slammed the BJP leader.
Here's what netizens had to say:
