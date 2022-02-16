'UP, Bihar de bhaiye...': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's remark sparks controversy ahead of polling day; watch video

Days before Punjab goes to polls, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sparked a controversy with his remarks on not letting people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state. He made these remarks when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was standing right next to him at a roadshow.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab," Channi said.

Meanwhile, his comments have sparked a controversy. His principal challenger Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal slammed him and said that his statement is "shameful".

"The comments are really shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. He also calls me 'Kala' (black)," said Kejriwal while addressing a press conference in Mohali.

AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi is also from UP. Kejriwal then replied, "Then she too is a bhaiya."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also shared the video and attacked the Congress party.

Malviya wrote: "From the stage, the Chief Minister of Punjab humiliates the people of UP, Bihar and Priyanka Vadra is laughing, clapping while standing beside…This is how Congress will develop UP and the country? Making people fight among themselves?"

"Priyanka Vadra goes to Uttar Pradesh and calls herself UP ki beti. And when UP-Bihar people are insulted in Punjab, she claps. This is her double face," tweeted Tejasvi Surya.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:15 PM IST