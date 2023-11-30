UP: Barauni-Lucknow Express Train Passengers Stranded As Loco Pilots Walk Off At Burhwal Railway Station In Barabanki; Watch Video

Barauni-Lucknow Express Train Passengers Stranded As Loco Pilots Walk Off At Burhwal Railway Station In Barabanki | Twitter

Lucknow, November 30: Hundreds of passengers aboard the Barauni-Lucknow Express were left stranded at Burhwal railway station in Barabanki due to the departure of the train’s loco pilots, one of whom said that his duty hours were over, while the other claimed uneasiness before switching off their duties.

Over 2500 passengers stranded in Saharsa - New Delhi Special Fare Chhath Puja Special (04021) & Barauni-Lucknow Junction express (15203) at Burhwal junction as train pilots alighted off the train citing duty hours over & uneasiness during trains mid journey. pic.twitter.com/EYf6rx8y7k — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) November 30, 2023

This incident kept North Eastern Railway officials on their toes

This incident on Wednesday reportedly kept North Eastern Railway (NER) officials on their toes for several hours as they grappled with the challenge of securing another loco pilot to continue the journey to its destination in Lucknow.

'The loco pilot of Train Number 15203 expressed discomfort with proceeding further'

Confirming the incident, the NER said in a statement: “Upon reaching Burhwal station, the loco pilot of Train Number 15203 expressed discomfort with proceeding further. In consideration of ensuring safe and secure train operations, arrangements were promptly made for another loco pilot to take over, allowing the train to continue its journey to Lucknow in a safe and secure manner.”

Normal services would resume shortly

A video has also surfaced, featuring an official believed to be the station master, who is heard informing passengers that the loco pilot had declined to continue, but another loco pilot was en route, and normal services would resume shortly.

The train had arrived at the station around 1 PM

The official mentioned that the train had arrived at the station around 1 p.m., and due to the unanticipated situation, passengers became agitated, highlighting the railway’s apparent lack of preparedness.

This led authorities to expedite the deployment of an alternate loco pilot

This led authorities to expedite the deployment of an alternate loco pilot. Railway officials explained that the loco pilot’s duty hours were completed due to delays in the train schedule. Consequently, the loco pilot brought in from Gorakhpur stopped the train midway to rest.

The train arrived at Burhwal railway station about six to seven hours behind schedule

A senior official revealed that the train arrived at Burhwal railway station about six to seven hours behind schedule, resulting in the completion of the loco pilot’s duty hours.

The train remained halted at Burhwal railway station for approximately two hours

Subsequently, the loco pilot disembarked from the train after completing his duty. The train remained halted at Burhwal railway station for approximately two hours until a second loco pilot from the Amrapali train arrived.