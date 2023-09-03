UP Bar Council Declares Lawyers' Strike On September 4 Over Hapur Lathicharge Incident

PTI

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has declared a strike across the state on Monday (September 4) over the recent issue of lathicharge on lawyers in Hapur.

This is the second such strike called by the lawyers this week after the allege lathicharge on advocates by UP police on Tuesday when they were protesting against registration of a case at Hapur Kotwali police station against a woman advocate and her father around a week ago.

The case was registered following a confrontation between the woman lawyer and police when she was going to Ghaziabad in her car.

Lawyers across Uttar Pradesh boycotted court work on Wednesday in protest against the incident.

Lawyers' demand

The bar council has demanded transfer of the district magistrate, superintendent of police and the jurisdictional officer of Hapur within 48 hours and action by registering a case against the police officers responsible for the incident.

UP Bar Council chairman Shiv Kumar Gaur said the inclusion of a judicial expert in the probe team would help in the conduct of an impartial and comprehensive probe into the matter.

Bar Council wants impartial inquiry

The bar council chairman said they demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident and action against the guilty police personnel. He added that he came to know about the setting up of an SIT through the media.

"We want the inclusion of a retired judge of the Supreme Court or the high court as a judicial expert in the SIT and placing some other officials in place of those from police for an impartial and broad-based inquiry into the matter to bring the truth," Gaur said.

