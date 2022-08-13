UP Banda boat tragedy: 8 more bodies recovered, search operation on

PTI

Eight more bodies were recovered from Kishanpur ghat with the help of police and divers after their boat capsized in the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Thursday. So far, 11 bodies have been recovered.

According to ANI, process of identifying bodies and search operations are underway.

The boat carrying 30 to 40 people was going from Fatehpur to Marka village. After the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives and directed the District Magistrate (DM) and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the district to conduct a search and rescue operation immediately.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the location promptly.

According to a resident of the area, "In the boat, around 40 people were on-board, as many as 15 people have returned. The boat capsized after one of its flanks broke, there were 8 women and 4 children on board."