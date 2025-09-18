 UP: Bahraich Villages Terrorised By Wolf Attacks; Two Young Girls Killed, Nine Injured In 20 Days
PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
A wave of alleged wolf attacks has caused panic across a dozen villages in the Bahraich district's Kaisarganj and Mahsi tehsils. | X @Weir_Jack

Bahraich: A wave of alleged wolf attacks has caused panic across a dozen villages in the Bahraich district's Kaisarganj and Mahsi tehsils. In the past 20 days, eleven attacks have left two young girls dead and nine people injured, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities have deployed over 100 personnel, including police, forest officials, and experts from other states, to track and capture the animals.

"A control room has been set up, and teams are using thermal drones, night-vision cameras, and camera traps," said Dr Simran M, Conservator of Forest, Devipatan Division.

Meanwhile, villagers have resorted to patrolling with sticks.

article-image

On September 9, a four-year-old girl named Jyoti was allegedly carried off by a wolf and found dead the next morning. On September 11, a three-month-old girl, Sandhya, was snatched from her mother's lap and later found with fatal injuries.

The forest department has confirmed tracking two wolves via drone, but has not captured either.

This year's incidents echo a similar series of attacks from last year, when a pack of wolves killed nine people and injured dozens more in the same region.

The government had declared the area a "wildlife disaster-prone area" and initiated "Operation Wolf" to capture the animals.

