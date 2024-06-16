 UP: Badly Bruised Mortal Remains Of Head Constable Recovered From Drain At Bhagwat Dass Ghat In Kanpur
UP: Badly Bruised Mortal Remains Of Head Constable Recovered From Drain At Bhagwat Dass Ghat In Kanpur

UP: Badly Bruised Mortal Remains Of Head Constable Recovered From Drain At Bhagwat Dass Ghat In Kanpur

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Kanpur: A badly bruised body of a Head Constable was found in a drain in Kanpur on Saturday. Police said that the victim, identified as 55-year-old Khem Chandra, was posted at the police lines.

His body was recovered from a drain at the Bhagwat Dass Ghat with severe injuries on his face, fingers, and lower abdomen.

FIR Registered

Khem’s son Jitendra, a trainee sub-inspector with Pheelkhana Police has got an FIR registered claiming that his father was murdered. Jitendra also took to social media platform X, pleading for justice and expressing confidence in the police department’s ability to solve the case.

Jitendra said that his father had gone for a walk on Friday and did not return home.

Statement Of DCP (East) Sharavan Jumar Singh

DCP (East) Sharavan Kumar Singh said that local residents told the police that they saw dogs feeding on the victim’s body near the crime scene on Saturday. He said that the victim’s police belt was found lying nearby.

DCP Singh emphasised that investigations are on. He said police teams formed to work out the case have been working tirelessly. Despite efforts, no eyewitnesses have come forward to shed any light on the incident.

He also mentioned that a CCTV camera captured Khem Chandra heading towards a liquor store and leaving a short while later. Khem Chandra was not seen on CCTV after this.

Police said that they were awaiting the postmortem examination report to reach any conclusion and added that the report would help ascertain if Khem Chandra’s death was an accident or murder.

