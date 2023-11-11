UP: Ayodhya Lit Up With 22.23 Lakh Diyas On Deepotsav 2023 To Set New Guinness World Record 2nd Time In A Row

Lucknow: The gale Diwali celebrations `Deepotsav’ at Ayodhya on Saturday set another world record with more than 22 lakh earthen lamps illuminated the 51 Ghats of river Saryu.

Representatives of 41 countries from their embassies in India joined Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to witness Deepotsava this year.

While performing a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya before the beginning of Deepotsava, UP CM Yogi asked the people to get ready for the gala opening of Ram Temple on January 22 next year.

He said that with the inauguration of Ram temple, the number of pilgrims coming to Ayodhya would go up by 10 times. He said that with a series of welfare schemes Prime Minister Modi has been turning the dream of Ram Rajya into reality.

Ayodhya to become the most beautiful city in the world

CM Yogi said that the state as well as the union government is committed to making Ayodhya, the most beautiful city in the world, and projects worth ₹30000 crores have been launched here so far.

During the Deepotsava artists from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Singapore and Russia performed Ram Lila in Ayodhya. This time 2500 artists from various states as well as foreign countries performed Ram Lila in Deepotsava function.

CM Yogi Adityanath at Deepotsav | FPJ

Deepotsava 2023 beats last year's record

On Saturday evening, all the 51 Ghats of Saryu were illuminated with 22,23,000 earthen lamps breaking the previous year’s record of 15.76 lakh.

This year the UP Tourism Department launched an app in the name of `Holy Ayodhya’ for the people living in the country and abroad to enable them to contribute to Deepotsava by booking Diyas in their name for being lit up at the Ghat. After making payment from ₹101 to ₹1100. The Tourism minister informed that the department would send them `Prasad’ from Ram Janambhoomi by post.

