UP: At least 17 dead, several injured after roof collapses at Ghaziabad cremation ground; 38 rescued

At least 17 people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said. Meanwhile 38 people have been rescued.

The roof collapsed when over 25 people had taken shelter at the structure while it was raining. Most of them were relatives of Ram Dhan, who was being cremated at that time.

"17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar. We've started a probe and we'll take strict action against those found guilty," news agency ANI quoted Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, Meerut, as saying.