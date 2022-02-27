UP Assembly polls Phase 5: 34.83 % voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Lucknow: With voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections underway, State Election Commission on Sunday informed that 34.83 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 1 pm on Sunday.

Of the 12 districts where polling is being held, Chitrakoot recorded the highest voting percentage of 39.08 per cent followed by Ayodhya with 38.74 per cent.

Other districts like Amethi recorded a voting percentage of 35.93, Baharaich with 37.25, Barabanki with 36.23, Gonda with 34.36, Kaushambi with 37.23, Pratapgarh with 33.59, Prayagraj with 30.30, RaeBareli with 33.64, Shrawasti with 36.50 and Sultanpur with 34.85.

Polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began in 61 constituencies at 7 am on Sunday morning and will go on till 6 pm.

A total of 61 Assembly constituencies spread across 12 districts, including Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli, are undergoing polling today.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:02 PM IST