UP Assembly Elections: Union minister SP Singh Baghel to contest against Akhilesh Yadav on Karhal seat

The BJP on Monday fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat of Mainpuri. Baghel had been a minister earlier and is now an MP from Agra Lok Sabha seat.

The Karhal assembly seat is part of the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency represented by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Karhal will go to the polls on February 20 in the third of the seven-phase elections in the state.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination from the Karhal assembly seat for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.



After filing the nomination, the SP President said this Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will write the country's history for the next century and appeal to people to defeat negative politics. He said his "mission" is of a movement of positive politics with progressive thinking.

"This 'nomination' is a 'mission' as this UP election will write the country's history for the next century. Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking… Defeat negative politics, remove it too. Jai Hind!" Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.



The Karhal constituency is just four kms from Saifai -- the native village of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Except for 2002, the constituency is with the SP since 1993. In the 2002 assembly polls, sitting MLA Sobaran Singh had contested on a BJP ticket. Thereafter, he joined the SP and has won the elections three times consecutively.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 02:43 PM IST