UP Assembly elections: All political parties demand polls on time with COVID-19 protocol, says CEC Sushil Chandra

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said on Thursday that political parties in Uttar Pradesh met the poll panel and urged that assembly elections should be held on time.

"Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all COVID-19 protocols," Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that voting will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“VVPATs will be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in election process,” said Chandra.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the media at the end of his three-day visit, the CEC said that Uttar Pradesh now has 52.08 lakh new voters who will exercise their franchise in the upcoming assembly elections.

"In view of the increase in number of voters and also the prevailing pandemic condition, we have decided to set up 11,000 more polling booth to ensure that there is no crowding. With this, there will also be an increase in the number of polling personnel. We are also increasing the polling time by one hour across the state to prevent crowding at polling stations," he said.

The number of voters per polling booth has been reduced to 1,250 instead of the earlier 1,500 to ensure social distancing.

The CEC said that some political parties said that the number of rallies should be limited in view of the pandemic and some wanted deployment of paramilitary forces.

"We received some complaints about officers being biased and we have noted all complaints and suggestions," he said.

He further said that as a result of awareness campaigns, nearly 28.86 lakh new women voters had been enrolled, which is five lakh more than the men.

"The gender ratio of women voters has also increased from 839 in 2017 to 868 in 2021," he said

The CEC said that special arrangements would be made for senior citizens and divyangs at polling stations and they would also be given the option of postal ballets, lists of which would be made available to political parties.

"We have asked concerned officials to inspect the arrangements and ensure facilities for water, toilets, sitting arrangement, ramps and wheel chairs are available for voters."

He noted that all personnel on election duty would be fully vaccinated, while thermal scanners, masks, sanitizers would be available at polling stations.

"We have spoken to officials and asked them to step up vaccination so that the eligible population gets vaccinated by the time elections are held," he said.

The Election Commission will also set up 10 model booths in every Assembly segment this time.

Chandra said that he had discussed with police officials about the law-and-order situation and asked them to ensure the safety and security of voters, particularly women. Additional women police personnel will be deployed at polling stations.

"We have also asked other agencies to ensure that there is no distribution of money and liquor or any other freebie during elections," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12:53 PM IST