UP assembly budget session begins on Monday, annual budget may reach Rs 6 lakh crore

The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh would table the annual budget in the state assembly on May 26. The size of the budget might reach around Rs 6 lakh crore this year.

The budget session of the UP assembly would begin on Monday with the address of Governor Anandiben Patel. According to the programme released by the assembly secretariat, a discussion of the Governor’s speech will be held on May 24 & 25 and the budget is likely to be tabled on May 26. The assembly would pass the budget after the debate on May 31.

According to the officials of the finance department engaged in the preparation of the budget the estimated size could be around Rs 6 lakh crore this year. The state government had tabled an annual budget of Rs 5.50 lakh crore last year and there could be an increase of 15 to 20 per cent in the size this year. With a particular focus on infrastructure and public welfare schemes, the budget might have provisions for the various people’s friendly announcements made during the elections. In the financial year 2021-22, the Yogi government had a tabled budget of Rs 550271 crore. Besides two supplementary budgets of Rs 7301.52 crore and Rs 8479.53 crore respectively were also tabled during that fiscal.

The officials informed that in the budget special focus would be on the promises made in the elections manifesto. The state government is likely to allocate Rs 1.65 lakh crore for the salaries of its employees. The budget would have financial provisions for providing free electricity to farmers for irrigation and two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme. It is expected that an allocation of around Rs 30000 crore would be made for the Public Works Department (PWD) and Rs 20000 crore for the Irrigation department. Special provisions would be made in the budget for opening new universities, it is and other educational institutions. It is also expected that Yogi Government may make favourable announcements for the farmers engaged in the cultivation of potato, tomato and onion. The government is likely to announce a minimum support price for these horticulture items.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 08:26 PM IST