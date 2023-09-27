UP: Ashish Patel, Cabinet Minister & Union Min Anupriya Patel's Husband Injured In Car Accident; Visuals Surface

The injured minister undergoing treatment at trauma center in Mirzapur and one of the vehicles in the convoy which rammed into other vehicles |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Ashish Patel sustained injuries when the government vehicle carrying him rammed into another vehicle in his convoy. The collision took place on the Mirzapur-Prayagraj Highway near Meja road due to emergency brakes applied by the vehicle leading the convoy to prevent an accident with a motorcycle, according to initial reports. It is said that the minister sustained injuries on his leg and chest due to the collision of the vehicles in his convoy.

As soon as the police learnt about the accident, police team with senior district officers reached the spot. The minister was taken to the hospital and is undergoing treatment in the trauma center.

Ashish Patel is also the husband of Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the government of India. Anupriya Patel is also the president of the Apna Dal (S) party.

The minister is undergoing treatment at the Mirzapur Trauma Center. Visuals showed the doctors attending to him.

It was also the 14th wedding anniversary of the politician-couple. Anupriya Patel had also put a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (September 27). "Walking on the zig-zag path of life, we both got something and lost something," said the minister in her post.

वक़्त गुज़रते,वक़्त नहीं लगता!

चुटकी बजाते 14 साल गुज़र गए ।एक-दूसरे का हाथ थामते वक़्त जीवन की अलग कल्पना मन में थी।

क्या पता था ज़िंदगी हमारे सपनों में कुछ अलग रंग भर देगी। जीवन के टेढ़े-मेढ़े रास्तों पर चलते हुए हम दोनों ने कुछ खोया, कुछ पाया।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/xQuZfgOBw9 — Anupriya Patel (@AnupriyaSPatel) September 27, 2023

"The truth is, we are all mere characters on the stage of life," she said in another post.

सोच रही हूँ-ये कहॉं आ गये हम, यूँही साथ-साथ चलते..

सच है,जीवन के रंगमंच पर,हम सब महज़ किरदार है।

2/2 — Anupriya Patel (@AnupriyaSPatel) September 27, 2023

A video showed the minister getting treated for his injuries at the Mirzapur Trauma Center with officials and doctors present.

(More details awaited)