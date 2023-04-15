UP: Asad buried in Prayagraj, Atiq denied permission to attend; he says, 'Allah sab dekh raha hai'

Noted don of Uttar Pradesh Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad who was killed in an encounter by Special Task Force at Jhansi two days back, buried in the graveyard at native village in Prayagraj.

Atiq misses out on son's burial

While Atiq was denied permission to attend the burial, his two sisters and the maternal uncle of Asad performed last rites on Saturday. The burial took place at Kasari Masari village of Prayagraj on Saturday afternoon in the presence of a handful of Atiq’s family members that included maternal uncles, grandfather and others.

According to Prayagraj police, two of Atiq's sisters also came to the mosque inside the graveyard. They started fleeing when the policemen deployed there tried to stop them. Later on the police took them to the nearby police station for quizzing. Gulam Ahmad, aide of Asad, killed in the encounter on Thursday at Jhansi, was buried in Teliyarganj graveyard of Prayagraj on Saturday. None of the family members of Gulam attended the burial and security personnel performed last rites.

Allah Sab Dekh Raha Hai, Atiq tells policemen

Earlier Don Atiq Ahmad had moved an application in the Prayagraj court seeking permission to attend last rites of his son. However much before the hearing of the plea, burial had taken place. Asad’s Nana and husband of Atiq’s sister performed the rituals in the graveyard. Saddened over not attending the burial of his son, Atiq said it was his birth right. `Allah Sab Dekh Raha Hai (God is watching everything), he reportedly told policemen who were deployed in his security. The don said that the UP Government wants to destroy his entire family.

Jhansi DM orders magisterial enquiry into encounter

Meanwhile the District Magistrate of Jhansi on Saturday ordered magisterial enquiry into the encounter of Asad and his aide Gulam.

It may be mentioned that UP STF on Thursday had killed Asad and his aide Gulam in an encounter at Jhansi district. UP Police had announced a cash reward of Rs five lakh on Asad who was absconding since the Prayagraj shootout. Umesh Pal, main witness in the murder of legislator Raju Pal was sprayed with bullets in February this year outside his residence. The family members of Umesh Pal had lodged FIR against Don Atiq Ahmad kins including son Asad and others in the case.