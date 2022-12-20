UP: As dense fog engulfs north India, 2 dead, several injured in massive pile-up in Bulandshahr; video surfaces

UP: As dense fog engulfs north India, 2 dead, several injured in massive pile-up in Bulandshahr |

In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, approximately 40 vehicles were involved in an accident due to poor visibility brought on by severe fog, which resulted in two fatalities and more than a dozen commuter injuries. Images showed a number of piled-up, debris-laden trucks and cars on the road, some with substantial damage and shards of glass everywhere.

The collision on the Dussehra flyover in Arnia resulted in the rescue of the injured by the police, who then hurried them to nearby hospitals. According to authorities, one of the victims was a truck driver, whose body was taken for a post-mortem.

Read Also Delhi Airport implements Low Visibility Procedures as heavy fog engulfs city

"This morning some vehicles coming from Aligarh collided with each other due to fog on the new flyover built under Police Station Arnia, in which some people were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital taking immediate action by the police. The statement that 8 people died is untrue/wrong," tweeted the Bulandshahr police.

आज सुबह थाना अरनिया क्षेत्रान्तर्गत बने नये फ्लाईओवर पर अलीगढ़ से आने वाले कुछ वाहन कोहरे के कारण आपस में टकरा गये थे जिसमें कुछ लोग घायल हुए है। घायलों को पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल त्वरित कार्यवाही करते हुए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 8 लोगों की मृत्यु होने की बात असत्य/गलत है। — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) December 20, 2022

This morning, a thick fog blanketed the northern regions, including the capital city of Delhi. The Delhi airport tweeted a fog notice. However, an official was quoted by the news agency PTI as claiming that flight operations are still unaffected.

The meteorological agency reported that a dense to very deep layer of fog is primarily present across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.